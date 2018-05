May 25 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* PARTNERS GROUP TO LEAD CONSORTIUM INCLUDING CDPQ AND ONTARIO TEACHERS’ IN ACQUISITION OF TECHEM

* PARTNERS GROUP - TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2018, VALUES TECHEM AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 4.6 BILLION

* PARTNERS GROUP - CONSORTIUM ACQUIRING TECHEM FROM MACQUARIE EUROPEAN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND 2, WHICH ACQUIRED 100% OF COMPANY IN 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)