Nov 25 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG:

* TO EXIT COVAGE, A LEADING OPEN-ACCESS FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM IN FRANCE

* TRANSACTION GIVES COVAGE AN EQUITY VALUE OF EUR 1 BILLION.

* SALE OF PARTNERS GROUP’S 50% STAKE IN COVAGE WOULD BE FINAL DIVESTMENT FROM PARTNERS GROUP’S ACQUISITION OF AXIA NETMEDIA CORPORATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)