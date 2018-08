Aug 8 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding Ag:

* PARTNERS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

* QTRLY FFO AND AFFO PER UNIT OF $0.08 AND $0.06 RESPECTIVELY

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM ALL INCOME PRODUCING PROPERTIES WAS $12.8 MILLION VERSUS $13.5 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017

* SAME PROPERTIES NOI FOR Q2 WAS $7.9 MILLION, A DECREASE OF $0.2 MILLION WHEN COMPARED TO Q2 OF 2017