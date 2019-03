BRIEF-Partners Group Says FY EBITDA Up By 7% At CHF 882 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG:

* FY EBITDA INCREASED BY 7% TO CHF 882 MILLION (2017: CHF 825 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 22.00 PER SHARE PROPOSED (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 19.00 PER SHARE)

* FY PROFIT INCREASED BY 2% TO CHF 769 MILLION (2017: CHF 752 MILLION)

* EXPECTS GROSS CLIENT DEMAND OF EUR 13-16 BILLION IN 2019

* FY REVENUES INCREASED BY 7% TO CHF 1,326 MILLION (2017: CHF 1,245 MILLION)

* SEES EUR -6.5 TO -7.5 BILLION IN TAIL-DOWN EFFECTS FROM MORE MATURE PARTNERS GROUP PROGRAMS FOR 2019

* FY GROSS CLIENT INFLOWS OF EUR 13.3 BILLION (2017: EUR 13.3 BILLION)

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 22.00 PER SHARE (PRIOR YEAR: CHF 19.00 PER SHARE)