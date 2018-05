BRIEF-Partners Group Says To Invest A$700 Million In Australian Renewable Energy Platform

May 27 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG:

* CO TO INVEST A$700 MILLION IN AUSTRALIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY PLATFORM; SAYS IMMINENT CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDINE RIDGE WIND FARM

* INVESTMENT IN PLATFORM TO BE KNOWN LOCALLY AS GRASSROOTS RENEWABLE ENERGY PLATFORM

* PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING- GRASSROOTS TO BE SEEDED WITH 270MW SAPPHIRE WIND FARM PROJECT

* PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING- GRASSROOTS WILL IN ADDITION CONSTRUCT OVER 1.3GW OF NEW WIND POWER, SOLAR POWER, BATTERY STORAGE ASSETS WITHIN NEXT 4 YEARS

* TO REALIZE GRASSROOTS PLATFORM, PARTNERS GROUP HAS TEAMED WITH LOCAL DEVELOPER CWP RENEWABLES