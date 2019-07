July 9 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* PARTNERS GROUP TO ACQUIRE GERMAN TOY MAKER

* TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE ON BEHALF OF ITS CLIENTS IN ONE OF GERMANY’S LARGEST TOY MANUFACTURERS, SCHLEICH

* PARTNERS GROUP WILL PURCHASE STAKE FROM ARDIAN, A GLOBAL INVESTMENT COMPANY

* FINANCIAL DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)