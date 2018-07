BRIEF-Partners Group To Acquire Megadyne Group And Ammeraal Beltech

July 5 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG:

* TO ACQUIRE POWER TRANSMISSION BELTS MANUFACTURER MEGADYNE GROUP AND CONVEYER BELT MANUFACTURER AMMERAAL BELTECH

* COMBINED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF TWO TRANSACTIONS, WHICH BOTH INCLUDE INVESTMENT PARTICIPATION FROM MANAGEMENT TEAMS, IS EUR 2 BILLION

* PARTNERS GROUP - ONCE ACQUISITIONS OF MEGADYNE AND AMMERAAL HAVE CLOSED, PARTNERS GROUP WOULD IN NEXT STEP PLAN TO SUPPORT A MERGER OF TWO COMPANIES