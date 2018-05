BRIEF-Partners Group to Acquire Ownership Stake in GlobalLogic Inc from Apax Funds

May 21 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG:

* APAX PARTNERS- FOLLOWING ACQUISITION, PARTNERS GROUP BECOMES EQUAL SHAREHOLDER WITH EXISTING INVESTOR CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD

* PARTNERS GROUP TO ACQUIRE OWNERSHIP STAKE IN GLOBALLOGIC INC. FROM APAX FUNDS

* APAX PARTNERS - FUNDS ADVISED BY APAX PARTNERS, GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY ADVISORY FIRM, HAVE AGREED TO SELL THEIR OWNERSHIP STAKE IN GLOBALLOGIC INC

* APAX PARTNERS - TRANSACTION VALUES GLOBALLOGIC AT OVER $2 BILLION