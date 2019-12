Dec 16 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* TO ACQUIRE EYECARE PARTNERS, A LEADING US MEDICAL VISION SERVICES PROVIDER

* WILL BECOME MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER, WHILE ECP’S MANAGEMENT TEAM AND PHYSICIAN PARTNERS WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN A SUBSTANTIAL EQUITY STAKE

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2020