Partners Group Holding AG:

* TO INVEST IN DELIVERY OF 500MW SUBSEA INTERCONNECTOR BETWEEN GREAT BRITAIN AND IRELAND

* PROVIDED EQUITY FINANCING FOR GREENLINK INTERCONNECTOR

* CONSTRUCTION IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN 2020 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2023

