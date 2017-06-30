FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Partners Value Investments acquires common shares of Trisura Group Ltd
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Partners Value Investments acquires common shares of Trisura Group Ltd

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Partners Value Investments Inc

* Partners Value Investments LP acquires common shares of trisura group ltd.

* Partners Value Investments says ‍acquired shares were purchased through facilities of toronto stock exchange at a price of c$21.85 per common share​

* Deal for ‍purchase price of c$8.1 million

* Partners Value Investments-partnership beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, 943,634 common shares, representing about 16.2% of issued & outstanding shares

* Partners Value Investments says ‍as a result of transaction, partnership beneficially owns, about 16.2% of issued and outstanding common shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.