Nov 28 (Reuters) - Partners Value Investments Inc:

* PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS INC - ‍NET INCOME FOR QUARTER WAS $75 MILLION, AN INCREASE FROM NET INCOME OF $19 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER​

* PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS INC QTRLY INVESTMENT INCOME $‍22 MILLION VERSUS $16.9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: