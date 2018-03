March 27 (Reuters) - Casino’s Monoprix CEO Regis Schultz tells a conference call:

MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL

* MONOPRIX CEO SAYS “DOES NOT COMMENT ON FUTURE” WHEN ASKED IF AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COULD PAVE WAY TO BIGGER TIE-UPS

* MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS "PROFITABLE" DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS