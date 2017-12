Dec 22 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc:

* PARTY CITY ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OF COMMON STOCK

* PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC - PURCHASE OF 19.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR $242 MILLION FROM ADVENT-PARTY CITY ACQUISITION LIMITED PARTNERSHIP​

* PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC - INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: