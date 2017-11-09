FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Party City Holdco reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.13
November 9, 2017 / 12:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Party City Holdco reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc:

* Announces third quarter 2017 financial results; reports total revenue, retail and wholesale sales and brand comparable sales for fiscal October 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue $560.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $587.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.21 to $1.25

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.00 to $1.04

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍brand comparable sales, adjusted for approximate 140 basis points negative impact of hurricanes, decreased 1.2 percent

* Expects FY17 ‍adjusted diluted EPS of $1.21 to $1.25​

* For FY17 expects ‍GAAP diluted EPS of $1.00 to $1.04​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $587.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

