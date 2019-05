BRIEF-Parvus Therapeutics Enters Into Collaboration & License Agreement With Genentech To Develop Navacim Therapeutics For Treatment Of Autoimmune Diseases

May 16 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* PARVUS THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO COLLABORATION & LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH GENENTECH TO DEVELOP NAVACIM THERAPEUTICS FOR TREATMENT OF AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES

* PARVUS THERAPEUTICS - PARVUS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UPFRONT AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS EXCEEDING $800 MILLION PLUS ROYALTIES ON NET SALES

* PARVUS THERAPEUTICS - GENENTECH WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT FROM PHASE II AND BEYOND

* PARVUS - WILL RECEIVE UNDISCLOSED UPFRONT PAYMENT AND IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* PARVUS - ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS IN OTHER DISEASE AREAS, AS WELL AS ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF PRODUCTS