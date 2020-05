May 29 (Reuters) - PAS Group Ltd:

* ENTERS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATION

* APPOINTED PWC PARTNERS STEPHEN LONGLEY, DAVID MCEVOY, & MARTIN FORD AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS

* ADMINISTRATORS TO UNDERTAKE PRELIM REVIEW & ASSESSMENT OF GROUP’S OPERATIONS THAT HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY DIFFICULT TRADING CONDITIONS

* STORES WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE AS NORMAL, IN-LINE WITH CURRENT LOCAL RESTRICTIONS ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: