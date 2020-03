March 27 (Reuters) - PAS Group Ltd:

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS ALL OPERATIONS OF ITS BRICKS-AND-MORTAR STORES ACROSS AUSTRALIA AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 27

* ALL EMPLOYEES AFFECTED BY STORE CLOSURES AND A LARGE NUMBER OF SUPPORT OFFICE STAFF WILL BE STOOD DOWN DUEING PERIOD

* NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE A RELIABLE ESTIMATE OF FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF EVENTS