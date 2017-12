BRIEF-Pasinex Announces Option To Acquire 80% Of The Gunman High Grade Zinc (Silver) Project In Nevada

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pasinex Resources Ltd:

* PASINEX ANNOUNCES OPTION TO ACQUIRE 80% OF THE GUNMAN HIGH GRADE ZINC (SILVER) PROJECT IN NEVADA AND SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASES THE SURROUNDING GROUND HOLDING

* PASINEX RESOURCES- THROUGH UNIT, ENTERED OPTION AGREEMENT WITH CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT, SILCOM SYSTEMS TO EARN UP TO 80% INTEREST IN GUNMAN ZINC PROJECT​

* PASINEX RESOURCES LTD - ‍OPTION AGREEMENT‘S TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO ACQUIRE 80% INTEREST IS STAGED OVER FOUR YEARS AND IS APPROXIMATELY US$1.5 MILLION​

* PASINEX RESOURCES LTD - ‍OPTION AGREEMENT‘S TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS PAYABLE IN A COMBINATION OF CASH AND PASINEX COMMON SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: