May 2 (Reuters) - Pason Systems Inc:

* QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS $0.40 PER SHARE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS “PER SHARE”)

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 25 PERCENT TO C$73.8 MILLION

* INTEND TO SPEND UP TO $25 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

* ALL FIGURES IN C$