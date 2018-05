May 2 (Reuters) - Passage AI:

* PASSAGE AI SECURES $7.3 MILLION IN SERIES A FUNDING LED BY BLUMBERG CAPITAL

* PASSAGE AI, A PROVIDER OF AI-POWERED CONVERSATIONAL INTERFACES, SAYS THE $7.3 MILLION SERIES A ROUND OF FINANCING BRINGS CO'S TOTAL FUNDING TO $10.3 MILLION