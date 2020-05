May 11 (Reuters) - Passage Bio Inc:

* PASSAGE BIO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.00

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.45 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION RECENTLY GRANTED BY FDA FOR LEAD DEVELOPMENT CANDIDATE PBGM01

* PROGRAM EXPECTED TO ENTER CLINIC FOR TREATMENT OF INFANTILE GM1 IN Q4 OF 2020