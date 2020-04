BRIEF-Passage Bio Says Coronavirus Outbreak Could Adversely Impact Business, Including Preclinical Development Activities

April 3 (Reuters) - Passage Bio Inc:

* PASSAGE BIO, UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS COULD ADVERSELY IMPACT BUSINESS, INCLUDING PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

* PASSAGE BIO - EXPECTS ITS CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC. 31, 2019 TO ENABLE CO TO FUND ITS OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS INTO 2023

* PASSAGE BIO UNDER RISK FACTORS SAYS MAY EXPERIENCE DISRUPTIONS THAT COULD IMPACT BUSINESS, MANUFACTURING DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source : (bit.ly/2UCoWBk) Further company coverage: