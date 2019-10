BRIEF-Passenger Traffic Demand Up 3.8% in August - IATA

Oct 10 (Reuters) - IATA:

* GLOBAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DATA FOR AUGUST 2019 SHOWING THAT DEMAND (MEASURED IN TOTAL REVENUE PASSENGER KILOMETERS OR RPKS) CLIMBED 3.8% COMPARED TO THE YEAR-AGO PERIOD- IATA

* AUGUST CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT KILOMETERS OR ASKS) INCREASED BY 3.5%. - IATA

* AUGUST LOAD FACTOR CLIMBED 0.3% PERCENTAGE POINT TO 85.7% - IATA

* GROWTH REMAINS BELOW THE LONG-TERM TREND AND WELL-DOWN ON THE ROUGHLY 8.5% ANNUAL GROWTH SEEN OVER THE 2016 TO Q1 2018 PERIOD - IATA CEO

* WITH PASSENGER LOAD FACTORS REACHING A NEW HIGH OF 85.7% THIS IS GOOD FOR OVERALL EFFICIENCY AND PASSENGERS' INDIVIDUAL CARBON FOOTPRINT- IATA CEO Source text: bit.ly/2B0pKFu (Gdansk Newsroom)