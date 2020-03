March 25 (Reuters) - Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND) :

* PATHFINDER BANCORP INC (MARYLAND) - DETERMINED THAT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED ON MAY 7, WILL BE POSTPONED TO A FUTURE DATE

* PATHFINDER BANCORP INC (MARYLAND) - DECISION TO POSTPONE MEETING TAKEN AS COVID-19 GLOBAL HEALTH ISSUE CONTINUES TO EVOLVE