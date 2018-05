May 18 (Reuters) - Patrick Industries Inc:

* PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* PATRICK INDUSTRIES - BOARD APPROVED INCREASE IN AMOUNT OF STOCK THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED OVER NEXT 24 MONTHS UNDER CURRENT REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $50 MILLION

* PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC - INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION