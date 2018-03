March 13 (Reuters) - PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE SCA:

* FY GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 41.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC NAV PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRANSFER TAXES EUR 25.8 VERSUS EUR 24.7 YEAR AGO‍​

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 29.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION BASED ON €1.15 PER SHARE