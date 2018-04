April 18 (Reuters) - PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE SCA:

* Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 10.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.15 PER SHARE

* CONFIDENT IN OUR DEVELOPMENT PROSPECT FOR 2018