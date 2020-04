April 21 (Reuters) - PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE SCA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE A SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE AND CONFIRMED BANK CREDIT LINES TO COPE WITH THE IMPACTS OF THE CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS

* Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 11.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO