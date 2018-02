Feb 2 (Reuters) - Patriot National Bancorp Inc:

* PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP ACHIEVES RECORD FULL YEAR PRE-TAX INCOME OF $7.0 MILLION - ITS STRONGEST FULL YEAR OPERATING PERFORMANCE EVER RECORDED

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $7.0 MILLION IN QUARTER, ESSENTIALLY UNCHANGED FROM Q3 OF 2017