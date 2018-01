Jan 31 (Reuters) - Patriot One Technologies Inc:

* PATRIOT ONE ANNOUNCES $17.4 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL

* PATRIOT ONE TECHNOLOGIES - ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO BUY, ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 8.7 MILLION UNITS AT $2.00 PER UNIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: