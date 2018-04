April 25 (Reuters) - Patriot Transportation Holding Inc :

* PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q2 REVENUE $27.98 MILLION

* SAYS OVERALL COMPANY DRIVER COUNT REMAINED FLAT IN QUARTER

* SAYS DRIVER SHORTAGE REMAINS A SIGNIFICANT HEADWIND

* SAYS FULL IMPACT OF BOTH OVERHEAD AND EQUIPMENT REDUCTIONS SHOULD BE FULLY REALIZED BEGINNING IN 3(RD) QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: