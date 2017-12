Dec 19 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PATRIZIA ACQUIRES ROCKSPRING PROPERTY INVESTMENT MANAGERS LLP

* PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - ‍ROCKSPRING PROPERTY INVESTMENT MANAGERS LLP HAS PAN-EUROPEAN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) OF EUR 7.0 BILLION​