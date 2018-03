March 14 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* DIVIDEND 0.25 EURPER SHARE

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.25 PER SHARE OR EQUIVALENT IN SHARES TO BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS

* OPERATING INCOME IN RANGE OF EUR 85-100M EXPECTED FOR 2018, GROWTH OF UP TO 22%

* FY 14% YOY INCREASE IN OPERATING INCOME TO EUR 82M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)