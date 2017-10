BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien: public share buy-back offer

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG: PUBLIC SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER

* ‍RESOLVED TO PURCHASE 2,298,850 NO-PAR VALUE REGISTERED SHARES OF COMPANY BY MEANS OF A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC SHARE BUY-BACK

* ‍SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER AGAINST PAYMENT OF CASH CONSIDERATION WITHIN PURCHASE PRICE RANGE OF EUR 15.90 UP TO EUR 17.40 PER NO-PAR VALUE SHARE​

* ‍SHARES OFFERED FOR PURCHASE CORRESPOND TO A PROPORTION OF APPROXIMATELY 2.49 % OF COMPANY'S CURRENT REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL​