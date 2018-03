March 26 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG: ACQUISITION OF ROCKSPRING PROPERTY INVESTMENT MANAGERS LLP SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED

* ‍ROCKSPRING WILL HENCE BECOME PART OF PATRIZIA AS PER 23RD MARCH 2018​

* PATRIZIA - ‍ROCKSPRING WILL HAVE POSITIVE EARNINGS IMPACT FOR 9MTH 2018, CONFIRMING PROFIT FORECAST ASSUMPTIONS FOR FY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)