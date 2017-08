BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien to issue bonus shares

July 11 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG

* DGAP-NEWS: PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG: ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING THE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM COMPANY FUNDS AND THE ISSUANCE OF BONUS SHARES

* ‍TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ITS OWN FUNDS BY EUR 8.4 MILLION TO EUR 92.4 MILLION​

* SHARES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS OF PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG IN A RATIO OF 10:1

* TO ISSUE 8.4 MILLION NEW REGISTERED NO-PAR VALUE SHARES WITH A NOTIONAL PORTION OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE