April 1 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc:

* PATTERN ENERGY GROUP - ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CERTAIN SECURITIES PURCHASE AND RIGHTS AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCTOBER 10, 2019

* PATTERN ENERGY GROUP - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR CERTAIN ADJUSTMENTS TO SPA IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF THE MERGER AND THE P2 TRANSACTIONS