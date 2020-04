April 6 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc:

* PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES CONSENT SOLICITATION TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS 5.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC - ANNOUNCES CONSENT SOLICITATION TO HOLDERS OF ITS 5.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: