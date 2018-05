May 24 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc:

* PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE

* PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC - DEAL FOR $67.0 MILLION

* PATTERN ENERGY GROUP - CO EXPECTS TO ELIMINATE MORE THAN $1 MILLION OF ANNUAL OVERHEAD RELATED TO MANAGING BUSINESS IN CHILE

* PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC - ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 81 MW IN EL ARRAYÁN WIND PROJECT TO ARROYO ENERGY INVESTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: