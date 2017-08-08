FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pattern Energy Group Q2 revenue $107.8 million
August 8, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pattern Energy Group Q2 revenue $107.8 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Pattern Energy reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $107.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $124 million

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - ‍is re-confirming its targeted annual cash available for distribution for 2017 within a range of $140 million to $165 million,​

* Pattern Energy - ‍declared increased dividend for q3 2017 to holders of record on september 29, 2017 in amount of $0.4200/class a common share​

* Pattern Energy Group Inc qtrly ‍share attributable to pattern energy class a common stock $0.16​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $124.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pattern Energy Group - ‍ will acquire interests in meikle and mont sainte-marguerite projects and will sell a partial interest in panhandle 2 project​

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - ‍ to acquire its 51% interest in Meikle for a approximately $65 million, acquisition will be funded with available liquidity​

* Pattern Energy Group-‍to acquire its 51% interest in Mont Sainte-Marguerite for approximately $40 million, to be funded at closing using available liquidity​

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - ‍ agreed to sell 49% of class b interests in its panhandle 2 project to psp investments​

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - ‍ pattern energy will receive $59 million from psp investments in return for 49% of class b ownership in panhandle 2 project​

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - ‍ sold 2,111,627 megawatt hours of electricity on a proportional basis in q2 versus 1,715,286 mwh sold in same period last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

