BRIEF-Pattern Energy provides financial guidance update in light of recent weather events
September 29, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Pattern Energy provides financial guidance update in light of recent weather events

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Pattern Energy provides operations and financial guidance update in light of recent weather events

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - pattern energy expects production below its long-term average in Q3 of 2017 due to weather conditions

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - Pattern Energy is reaffirming its target 2017 cash available for distribution

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - co is reaffirming its target 2017 cash available for distribution​

* Pattern Energy Group Inc says all pattern energy personnel are safe and no injuries were reported

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - no material damage has been found as a result of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma or Maria

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - ‍risks to company remain same as reflected in its prior financial guidance for 2017​

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - ‍Pattern Energy now expects cafd in a range of $5 to $11 million in Q3 of 2017​

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - Gulf Wind Project in Texas had no damage from Hurricane Harvey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
