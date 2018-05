May 23 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc:

* PATTERSON COMPANIES ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TEAM ADDITIONS

* PATTERSON COMPANIES INC - DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* PATTERSON COMPANIES INC - APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018