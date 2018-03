BRIEF-Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

March 13 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc:

* PATTERSON COMPANIES BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* PATTERSON COMPANIES INC - AUTHORIZED A NEW $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER SHARE

* PATTERSON COMPANIES - BOARD APPROVED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $500 MILLION OF STOCK THROUGH MARCH 13, 2021

* PATTERSON COMPANIES - NEW REPURCHASE ‍REPLACES REMAINING AUTHORIZATION FROM PATTERSON’S PREVIOUS PLAN, SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MARCH 19, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)