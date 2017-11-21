BRIEF-Patterson Companies reports 2018 Q2 earnings $0.43/shr

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc
* Patterson Companies reports fiscal 2018 second-quarter results
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.42 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $1.67 to $1.77
* Patterson Companies - adjusting for effects of currency translation, sales declined 2.8 percent in quarter
* Patterson Companies Inc - negative impact to sales from recent hurricanes of approximately 60 basis points in quarter
* Patterson Companies Inc - negative impact from recent hurricanes of approximately $0.01 per diluted share in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: