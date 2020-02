Feb 27 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc:

* PATTERSON COMPANIES REPORTS FISCAL 2020 THIRD-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS

* SEES FY 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49 TO $0.54

* Q3 SALES $1.46 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.42 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.36 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.41 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: