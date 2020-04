BRIEF-Patterson Cos Says CEO To Temporarily Reduce 35% Of Base Salary, From May 1, 2020 To July 31, 2020

April 20 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc:

* PATTERSON COMPANIES - TO RESPOND TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, IMPLEMENTING COST REDUCTION MEASURES INCLUDING BASE SALARY REDUCTIONS

* PATTERSON COMPANIES - CEO TO TEMPORARILY REDUCE 35% OF BASE SALARY, FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO JULY 31, 2020

* PATTERSON COMPANIES - CFO, 3 MOST HIGHLY PAID EXECUTIVE OFFICERS TO EXPERIENCE TEMPORARY BASE SALARY REDUCTIONS OF 30% IN MAY 1, 2020-JULY 31, 2020

* PATTERSON COMPANIES - SOME MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM TO EXPERIENCE TEMPORARY BASE SALARY REDUCTIONS OF 30% IN MAY 1, 2020-JULY 31, 2020