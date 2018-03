March 29 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc:

* PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 - SEC FILING

* PATTERSON COMPANIES - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO ISSUED $150 MILLION FIXED RATE SENIOR NOTES AT AN INTEREST RATE OF 3.79% PER ANNUM, DUE MARCH 30, 2028

* PATTERSON COMPANIES INC - PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE WILL BE USED TO REPAY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER COMPANY'S 2008 SENIOR NOTES