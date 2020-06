BRIEF-Patterson Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $6.44

June 24 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc:

* PATTERSON COMPANIES REPORTS FISCAL 2020 FOURTH-QUARTER AND YEAR-END OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $6.44

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.20 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 SALES $1.29 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.28 BILLION

* PATTERSON COMPANIES - RECORDED PRE-TAX $675.1 MILLION GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE RELATED TO CO’S ANIMAL HEALTH SEGMENT IN QUARTER

* PATTERSON COMPANIES - NOT ISSUING FISCAL 2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME