May 4 (Reuters) - Patterson Companies Inc:

* PATTERSON COMPANIES INC - BETWEEN APRIL 28 AND APRIL 30, PROVIDED NOTICE TO ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT TO DRAWDOWN AGGREGATE OF $340 MILLION

* PATTERSON COMPANIES INC - UPON FUNDING OF REQUESTED DRAWS, THERE WILL BE $450 MILLION OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source: (bit.ly/2YwQXMY) Further company coverage: